His Excellency Salem Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Security and Military Affairs, attended the reception held by the Turkish Naval Forces on the occasion of the arrival of the Turkish warship “TCG Kinali Ada” to Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi, where he was received by Admiral Kadir Yildiz, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces Fleet, and a number of officials..

The ceremony was also attended by Major General Ishaq Saleh Al Balushi, Assistant Chief of Staff for Joint Capabilities at the Ministry of Defense, and a number of senior officers of the Ministry of Defense and officials from both sides..

The ceremony began with the national anthems of the UAE and the Republic of Turkey. Then, His Excellency Tugay Tuncer, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the UAE, delivered a speech in which he welcomed the attendees and stressed the depth and strength of the deep-rooted historical relations between the two countries, wishing for further development and cooperation in the future..

His Excellency Salem Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, accompanied by Major General Ishaq Saleh Al Balushi and the attendees, made an inspection tour of the ship’s sections, during which they listened to a detailed explanation from one of the ship’s officials about the most important equipment, tasks, duties and main roles it performs, in addition to the advanced devices and equipment that distinguish it..

His Excellency Salem Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri stressed that relations between the UAE and the Republic of Turkey are witnessing continuous development in many vital sectors, especially the military and security sector, which reflects the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to develop joint work and look forward to more opportunities for cooperation to achieve development and prosperity for the two friendly countries..

For his part, Major General Ishaq Saleh Al Balushi expressed his happiness to attend this ceremony, praising the bilateral military relations and the distinguished level of military cooperation and coordination between the two countries..