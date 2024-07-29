Assistant Foreign Minister for Security and Military Affairs, Salem Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, attended the reception held by the Turkish Naval Forces on the occasion of the arrival of the Turkish warship “TCG Kinali Ada” to Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi, where he was received by the Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces Fleet, Admiral Kadir Yildiz, and a number of officials.

The ceremony was also attended by the Assistant Chief of Staff for Joint Capabilities at the Ministry of Defense, Major General Ishaq Saleh Al Balushi, and a number of senior officers of the Ministry of Defense and officials from both sides.

The Turkish Ambassador to the UAE, Tugay Tuncer, delivered a speech that emphasized the strength of the deep-rooted historical relations between the two countries, wishing for more development and cooperation in the future.

Salem Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, accompanied by Major General Ishaq Saleh Al Balushi and the attendees, made an inspection tour of the ship’s sections, during which they listened to a detailed explanation from one of the ship’s officials about the most important equipment, tasks, duties and main roles it performs, in addition to the advanced devices and equipment that distinguish it.

Al Jabri stressed that relations between the UAE and Turkey are witnessing continuous development in many vital sectors, especially the military and security sector, which reflects the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to develop joint work and look forward to more opportunities for cooperation to achieve development and prosperity for the two friendly countries.