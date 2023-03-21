The Ddl 506, the so-called “Ddl Elderly”, introduces delegations to the Government regarding policies in favor of the elderly and “changes the culture of assistance and prevention towards a population that today represents 14 million Italians” Luciano spoke about it Ciocchetti, vice president of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, on the sidelines of the event organized at the Ministry of Health “Investing in the future: vaccine prevention as a driving force for health, well-being and sustainability”.