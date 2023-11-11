Saturday, November 11, 2023, 12:11



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda has put out to tender for 9.8 million euros the consultancy and assistance for the control of the construction works of the High Speed ​​Mediterranean Corridor in the railway integration section in Lorca, platform and season.

PSOE councilor Isabel Casalduero highlighted that this is “one of the last administrative procedures” to be able to begin undertaking the works, “which shows that the deadlines set for the arrival of the AVE” to the city are being met.

The mayor also emphasized the “commitment” of the Government of Spain with Lorca after Adif’s ratification of the agreement acquired with the previous mayor, Diego José Mateos, so that the new San Diego station enters service “as soon as possible” without having to wait to the underground works.

The councilor also recalled that the undergrounding and construction works of the new Sutullena station will exceed 400 million euros of investment.