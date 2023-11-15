Having regained his starting jersey for a month and a half, he has carved out an important role for himself in the winning streak with his crosses. Yet, on the market in the summer, he could return in January, for tactical balance and abundance in the role

The dip in the home air with the Serbia shirt for the double match against Belgium and Hungary is the icing to celebrate the rebirth of Filip Kostic, who has returned to Juventus after being on the market in the summer, and could be so again in January . He paid for Cambiaso's exploits and the need to find the best solution on the left (the former Bologna in fact) to coexist and integrate with Chiesa and Weah on the other side. Yet when he had space, "Filippo" (as Allegri calls him) always showed that he could be important for the Lady.

decisive steps — The ball put on Bremer's head with Cagliari is his third assist of the season, the eleventh of the season and a fourth since he wore the black and white: in the same period of time, as has widely emerged, only a certain Leao has done better (at 12 ) and a certain Kvaratskhelia (at 13). Three assists of the season but more precisely they are three in the last five games, the consecutive ones in which Kostic returned to the starting line-up after starting only three of the first seven games: the previous ones had been six days earlier in Florence for the first career goal of Miretti among the greats and just over a month after putting the 2-0 on Milik's head in the derby with Torino. With the Serbian on the pitch, free kicks become another sport.

the perspective — This long limbo in which Iling is the most sacrificed, but not the only one, is destined to be resolved after the close of the January transfer window. In addition to the offers that will arrive, it depends on the possible sale of the British player and the possible new assault on Berardi (with what would follow from it), as already in the summer scenarios that were then skipped. The pitch says that Kostic is trying to keep Juve with his performances, not even overwhelming but with what he does best: running on the flank, more attention than in the past to the defensive phase, a rain of crosses in the middle from which even statistically something must born by force. He missed the goal, and has missed it since March when he scored against Inter. Precisely that Inter that is the most anticipated of the opponents, in the first match after the break.