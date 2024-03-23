Spectacular return with Germany 😎 Toni Kroos registered an assist 7 seconds into the game against France, on his return to the national team. pic.twitter.com/zVUDxVAdM9 — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) March 23, 2024

Now, just seven seconds into the game, the 2014 world champion quickly showed his qualities by providing a precise assist for Wirtz shot from outside the penalty area and got the slightest advantage.

Zinedine Zidane once said “What Barca does with 40 passes, Toni Kroos does with one” pic.twitter.com/i4OJAhguUO — John HONESTY (@ExJohnHonestyy) March 23, 2024

It should be noted that this was the second consecutive victory for Germany versus France, but only the third in eleven times. The group led by Julian Nagelsmann will host the Euro 2024 and is located in the Group A next to Scotland, Hungary and Swiss.