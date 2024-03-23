This FIFA date brought with it several friendly encounters and one of the most striking was the France against Germany in it Groupama Stadiumwhere the visit won 0-2 thanks to the scores of Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertzin what was the return of Toni Kroos with the Teutons.
Precisely the player of the real Madrid he put the elastic back on The Mannschaft After almost three years of having announced his retirement, he wants to put his nation as the number one candidate to win the next edition of the Euro Cup and, perhaps, with his presence the team will regain the confidence it had lost in recent years.
Now, just seven seconds into the game, the 2014 world champion quickly showed his qualities by providing a precise assist for Wirtz shot from outside the penalty area and got the slightest advantage.
After this, the German Football Federation confirmed that it was the fastest goal in the history of the German team, while the previous mark was again seconds, which imposed Lukas Podolski in a triumph over Ecuador in 2013.
It should be noted that this was the second consecutive victory for Germany versus France, but only the third in eleven times. The group led by Julian Nagelsmann will host the Euro 2024 and is located in the Group A next to Scotland, Hungary and Swiss.
