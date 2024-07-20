Assist Digital welcomes Inspearit Italia into its Group: details of the acquisition

Assist Digital, a European leader in end-to-end Customer Experience services throughout the customer lifecycle and controlled by Ardian, is excited to announce the acquisition of Inspearit Italia, a Management Consulting company specialized in offering the skills and support needed to concretely realize the business value expected from transformation processes in organizations.



Thanks to the specialized skills acquired in the field of Agile@Scale methodologies, Inspearit has qualified as a Gold Partner of SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) and offers consultancy, training and coaching to support global brands in their transformation journey.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Assist Digital’s Change Management Consulting capabilities, improving the ability to drive business agility, product innovation and organizational performance. Assist Digital and Inspearit’s clients will benefit from a more comprehensive service offering that integrates expertise in 360-degree customer experience management and innovative technology implementation, with advanced Consulting, Coaching and Training services.

This is the sixth acquisition completed by Assist Digital which has grown, in just over five years, exponentially, more than doubling its workforce, reaching over 6,000 employees in Italy and Europe and an expected turnover of approximately 220 million euros at the end of 2024.

“By integrating Inspearit Italia, we aim to offer unique value to the large companies we work for through customized solutions that accelerate digital transformation and improve operational efficiency. The centrality that Assist Digital places on the end user of the service, on the customer experience and on new technologies in the field of Artificial Intelligence is integrated with certified consulting and training services and with long experience in the field of agile transformations”, says our CEO, Francesca Gabrielli.

“Joining the Assist Digital Group is a great opportunity to offer customers even more complete solutions and scale agile organizational transformations also from a technological point of view” says Inspearit DG, Alessandro Amella.

This operation underlines Assist Digital’s commitment as a trusted partner for companies seeking to innovate and grow in an increasingly competitive market. Companies will receive full support in their digital transformation journey and adoption of organizational agility, from strategic consulting to operational implementation of Change Management programs, allowing them to take advantage of emerging opportunities and effectively achieve their business goals.