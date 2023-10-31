On 31 October 1973 the two champions played on the same team in a Europe-South America friendly match in Barcelona. The Dutchman, at the height of his glory, had just become Blaugrana, the Portuguese was at the end of an extraordinary career
The trajectories of the destiny of two epochal champions such as Johann Cruyff and Eusebio met on a Wednesday on the last day of October fifty years ago in Barcelona, for what was announced as a luxury friendly match but which in the end turned out to be an evening a little patched up, organized superficially, between two selections – Europe and South America – improvised, with many defections, players called up at the last hour and little spectators in the stands. The only certainty, in retrospect, is that those few witnessed a special event. On 31 October 1973 Cruyff and Eusebio play together for the first and only time in their lives.
#Assist #Cruyff #goal #Eusebio #time #dream #reality