The trajectories of the destiny of two epochal champions such as Johann Cruyff and Eusebio met on a Wednesday on the last day of October fifty years ago in Barcelona, ​​for what was announced as a luxury friendly match but which in the end turned out to be an evening a little patched up, organized superficially, between two selections – Europe and South America – improvised, with many defections, players called up at the last hour and little spectators in the stands. The only certainty, in retrospect, is that those few witnessed a special event. On 31 October 1973 Cruyff and Eusebio play together for the first and only time in their lives.