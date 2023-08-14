In the evening Cristiano Ronaldo’s team beat by Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq. Banega’s Al Shabab draws 1-1 with Al Okhdood

David Amato

From Mané and Gerrard to.. Coronado and Quaison. Internationally renowned champions and old acquaintances of Italian football launch the league of stars, the Saudi Pro League, the new frontier of football between shows and record investments. Al Nassr are paying dearly for the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, struggling with an injury after his brace in the Arab Champions League final won a few days ago, and made their league debut by losing 2-1 on coach’s Al Ettifaq Gerrard. Mané scored his first Saudi goal, but the former Palermitan Quaison and Dembélé overturned the result in the second half. Benzema, on the other hand, remains dry in his debut with Al Ittihad, who still drops the trio on Al Raed thanks to two goals from Coronado, ex Palermo and Trapani. Hat-trick instead for Malcom, absolute protagonist in Abha in the 1-3 victory of Al Hilal, the team that is preparing to welcome Neymar. The first day of the Saudi Pro League ends with a 1-1 draw between Banega’s Al Shabab and Al Okhdood.

AL ETTIFAQ-AL NASSR 2-1 — Al Nassr faces the big match of the day without most of its stars. Ronaldo, Brozovic, Telles, Fofana and Talisca are not even called up after the success of the past few days in the Arab Champions League. Among the big names, the only owner is Mané. While Gerrard's Al Ettifaq relies on new signings from Europe, primarily Dembélé and Henderson, who arrived from Lyon and Liverpool. Ready, go and the guests immediately took the lead thanks to the first Saudi goal by Mané, who scored from close range after a cross from the right (4′). However, Al Ettifaq did not skid and pushed by the warmth of their fans put the arrow at the start of the second half. The former Palermitan Quaison equalized the score in the 47th minute, taking advantage of an uncertainty from the opposing defense following a corner from Henderson, while Dembélé fit perfectly into Vitinha's cross and scored a pass from two steps away in the 53rd minute. Al Nassr shakes, hits the post with Al Sulaiheem and attacks hard even in the 14 minutes of added time, but in the end they still have to surrender to Gerrard's team.

AL SHABAB-AL OKHDOOD 1-1 — The former Inter player Banega’s Al Shabab, number ten and leader of his team, starts off strong right away, but the first to score are the guests of Al Okhdood, who unlock the match in the 41st minute thanks to a penalty converted by the Romanian Burca . From then on it was Mongolian for the hosts, who kept the ball in the game and equalized in the 66th minute with the flicker of substitute Jaber, author of the final 1-1.

AL RAED-AL ITTIHAD 0-3 — Al Ittihad, reigning champions of the Saudi Pro League, begin the season in Buraidah, at Al Raed's home, and line up the big players who arrived this summer from Europe. In midfield space for the couple Fabinho-Kanté, while up front the scene is all for Benzema, holder of the Ballon d'Or. The technical gap with the opponents, who don't have any high-sounding names in the squad, is immediately evident. Yet, despite the constant ball possession of coach Espirito Santo's Al Ittihad, the first half ended goalless. The second half instead opened with the visitors advantage, scored in the 58th minute by the Moroccan Hamdallah, top scorer of the last Saudi championship with 21 rings, who unlocked the match against Al Raed using a through ball from a highly acclaimed Benzema. In the 73rd minute Gedda's team doubled with a shot from Coronado. The Brazilian attacking midfielder, with a past in Serie B between Trapani and Palermo, repeated himself in the 79th minute when he signed his personal double following the development of a Kanté action and sealed the result.

AHBA-AL HILAL 1-3 — A few days before the final of the Arab Champions League, lost against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, Al Hilal made their league debut on the Ahba field. Waiting to welcome Neymar, who will soon sign a two-year contract worth 180 million, the most successful team in the history of the Saudi Pro League relies on new signings Neves and Malcom, with Koulibaly and Milinkovic Savic not called up. To unlock the match for Al Hilal it was Malcom, a Brazilian ex from Barcelona, ​​who in the 31st minute beat Epassy from close range, preferred to Tatarusanu, who had just arrived from Milan. The advantage lasts a couple of minutes: in the 33rd minute the Tunisian Bguir exploits the assist of the Polish Krychowiak, ex PSG, and scores the equalizer. In the second half, Al Hilal asserted the greater technical caliber of its players and in the 55th minute they went forward again with the winning turn of the inspired Malcom. The Brazilian, who in the past had been close to Roma and has now arrived in Arabia from Zenit St. Petersburg, doesn't stop and in the 77th minute he drops the set with a lethal diagonal, thus closing the accounts.