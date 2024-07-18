Assist and hug to Schlein, this is how Renzi gets closer to the PD

First the assist, then the goal and finally the hug. All in favor of telephoto lenses. All, above all, shared dozens and hundreds of times on social networks. The twins of the goal, Elly Schlein and Matteo Renzi, thus become a topic of discussion even outside the Gran Sasso d’Italia field, where yesterday the game of the heart was played.

It is not a detail that the leader of Italia Viva chose the embrace with the secretary of the Democratic Party to address his followers: “It is the magical power of football”, he says, recalling that it is a solidarity initiative to raise funds for the pediatric departments of the San Salvatore in L’Aquila and for the Bambino Gesu’ pediatric hospital in Rome. It is inevitable not to associate the match with the wide field or, as in this case, very wide. That Matteo Renzi is getting closer to the Dems is a feeling shared by many and Renzi himself has provided several signals in recent days.

“Italia Viva must decide what to do when it grows up,” the former prime minister said recently: “We are at a crossroads: do we create a Margherita 2.0 allied with the center-left? To put it again with De Gasperi: a center that looks to the left, because everyone knows Elly first that without this center the left does not win. Or do we make an attempt to rebuild the Third Pole? This is the choice that Italia Viva will have to make now.”

Last night’s assist to Schlein, also shared on social media with a video, can be read as a signal. Renzi’s experience as a ‘director’ at the disposal of the progressive team, to let Schlein score the goal. It doesn’t even seem a coincidence that Renzi, in some recent public appearances, has referred to his own camp as that of the progressives. On the part of the secretary there is the will to broaden as much as possible: “We do not impose vetoes and we do not accept them from others”, Schlein has been repeating for weeks and, to be precise, since the results of the European elections and, above all, the administrative ones. The signal given by the camp of the Partita del Cuore is equally open.

It is true that Renzi posted the photo, but it is also true that Schlein did not shy away from that shot. There is no similar photo with Giuseppe Conte. The head of the M5S appears in the group photo, with all forty parliamentarians who attended. And he was immortalized next to some members of the majority at the moment of lifting the trophy. Nothing that could be interpreted as a political signal, in short. Conte himself, questioned about the Renzi-Schlein hug, explains that “it was a collective operation of great commitment, effort and satisfaction because the cause is a charitable cause, for children. The field was very wide”, he adds, “because we played 11 against 11.

Our bench was very long, forty or fifty politicians. And we all found ourselves against each other, hugging each other. Exceptionally, for a cause of solidarity, politics united without differentiation of colors, without differentiation of opinions”.

A parliamentary source from Italia Viva jokes – but not too much – about the photo of the leader with the secretary. “It’s politics today. The DC, to create the first center-left, took eight years and five prime ministers. Now a photo is enough…”. The work, however, has only just begun. The attempt is to create common ground on shared issues, such as the no to differentiated autonomy that saw the center-left plus Italia Viva (Azione missing) deposit the referendum question together. Tomorrow, then, Elly Schlein, Giuseppe Conte and Nicola Fratoianni and Angelo Bonelli will meet in Piazza de Ferraris, in Genoa, to ask for the resignation of Giovanni Toti and elections in Liguria. A delegation from Azione has also been announced, while +Europa will not be there, which, in the name of guarantees, prefers “not to transform judicial matters and political cases”.