In the ninth edition of “Il Cortile di Francesco,” a significant cultural and social event promoted by the Conventual Franciscan Friars in Assisi, the innovative project of the Falcone Foundation was presented during the panel “School of legality.” Among the speakers, there were Paolo Borrometi, well-known journalist who has been under guard for over a decade, Vittorio Di Trapani, president of FSNI, Alessandro de Lisi, General Curator of the Falcone Foundation, and the management entrusted to the director of Courier of Umbria, Sergio Casagrande. Maria Falcone, President of the Falcone Foundation, led the presentation of the Museum of the Present dedicated to Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, underlining the exceptional contribution of Italian schools in thirty years of civil commitment against mafia massacres in Italy.

The project

The Museum in the planning phase plays a special role both at a national and European level due to its emphasis on the fight against mafia blackmail and the construction of a new social model and community service. This museum will represent the first of its kind in Italy. The venues planned in Palermo, Rome and Bolzano will offer a unique and innovative experience, without rhetoric or relics. Key elements of the exhibition will include contemporary art, design, original work-related objects, videos and scents, all aimed at engaging visitors.

All areas of the Museum will be the result of an active collaboration between companies, institutions and leading figures of the Franciscan fraternity movement, who have already given their contribution with interventions in the historic park of Palazzo Jung. A notable example of this commitment is the rose garden of memory, planted in the park of the headquarters assigned by the Metropolitan City of Palermo to the Falcone Foundation last May. Each rose in this rose garden was donated by the Sacred Convent of Assisi and dedicated to one of the victims of the 1993 mafia massacres, thus symbolizing the constant rebirth of memory.

During the morning debate, in which numerous students participated in the shadow of the Franciscan basilica, the entry of a new member into the Falcone Foundation board was announced: Giovanni Parapini, a manager with long top management experience at RAI and currently director of the company’s Umbrian headquarters in viale Mazzini. Thanks to his managerial expertise, Parapini will contribute to the Museum of the Present project, concentrating efforts on public relations with Europe and the Mediterranean. This demonstrates the Falcone Foundation’s willingness to open up to those who share a genuine interest in the future of this community. In the coming months, the project will even be a candidate for the Venice Architecture Biennale.