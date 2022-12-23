Assimedici and SanitAssicura are confirmed in the world of pharmacies thanks to the renewal of the agreement stipulated with Federfarma for the third consecutive year. The historic insurance broker Assimedici, thanks to the strong partnership with SanitAssicura (Consulcesi Group) – reads a note – has obtained this result which will allow to give continuity to a project dedicated to all the associated pharmacies on the national territory to better support them in their risk management.

Pharmacists associated with Federfarma can count on 24-hour support on 06.56.54.72.79 and on a website www.federfarma.assimedici.it where they can find all the information and purchase the supplements available to them in complete autonomy.

“We are proud to consolidate this project – they comment Attilio Steffano, president of Assimediciand Simone Colombati, sole director of SanitAssicura – with the utmost commitment and dedication to support such a prestigious client as Federfarma, certain of having created a synergy that will guarantee further great satisfaction for the future. We are managing to achieve the project longevity goals that we set ourselves at the beginning of this fantastic path that put at the center, first of all,

the needs of pharmacists, pharmacies and Federfarma“.