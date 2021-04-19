Cairo (dpa)

Hossam El-Badry, the coach of the Egyptian national football team, decided to award the captaincy to Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool winger.

The Egyptian Football Association stated on its official Facebook page today that this decision came after technical director Hossam Al-Badri informed the players who preceded Salah in seniority and who supported this step.

Al-Badri believes that the next stage needs stability and stability in some matters, including the leadership badge. The technical and administrative staff seeks to arrange matters in the coming period to achieve the dream of the Egyptians and football fans to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.