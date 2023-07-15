Chiavari – The controversy over the assignment of the municipal stadium of Chiavari continues. After the criticisms in the Municipality, there is an open clash between the Giunta and the Biancoceleste company Virtus Entella which has appealed to the Tar to ask for the cancellation of the tender.

“The second tender for the management of the municipal stadium is also unacceptable – said Antonio Gozzi, president of the Chiavarese club – It provides for unattainable income, entered only to justify the request for a fee on our part. It’s a discriminatory attitude of a municipal administration that wants to hit me through Virtus Entella just because I’m not a fan of it. And when there are discriminatory attitudes as a simple citizen, I don’t accept it and I don’t give in”.

According to the president Gozzi “conceiving the assignment for a sports facility with a tender is wrong. I do not ask to have the same treatment as other realities’ such as Lavagna, Sestri Levante and Spezia where the administrations also give contributions to manage the systems, but I ask at least for correct treatment given that on the Municipal we have, among other things, already invested almost six million euros in the last twelve months between investments and management costs”.

In the event that Entella does not get the management, they will continue to play at the Comunale by renting the facility for each match and the same will happen for the training sessions which will also take place in part in Leivi on the natural grass pitch. In the coming days, the administrative court will rule on the suspension of the provision.

Messuti’s reply

The mayor of Chiavari Messuti responded to the statements of the patron of Entella Antonio Gozzi who this morning had defined the tender “discriminatory”: “No discriminatory attitude towards Gozzi. The tender (of assignment of the management of the Chiavari stadium, ed ) collected all the requests made by him after the meeting with me. He asked for more time than the original three years and we have moved to twelve, so that the investments can be made. He asked that the investments can be recovered and the announcement establishes that every euro spent on extraordinary work can be deducted from the rent, up to zeroing it and in fact, with investments exceeding 60 thousand euros a year the rent is zeroed. The only difference is that the Municipality has not allocated 480 thousand euros to be paid to the manager, since the field is in order”.

Messuti listed the critical points: “If Gozzi had wanted clarification on the tender he could have sent a question to the offices which would have published the exact interpretation on the website. Instead he decided to file an appeal with the TAR against a tender to which he declares he does not even want participate. The manager of the system is different from the users. This is the confusion desired by president Gozzi. He certainly doesn’t have to explain to us that professional football, in order to achieve important results, has significant costs which often do not allow for a balanced budget but this does not the Municipality can resolve it. It is not direct economic interests that motivate the purchase of a professional football team. In recent years, the user Entella Calcio has shown a strong interest in the use of the facility because, as Gozzi states, has invested 4 million euros in non-repayable funds without having to do so.This fact alone demonstrates that there is a market on which to base the economic plan and therefore the future manager of the field will be able to count on one or more users. It seems to me that this time too Gozzi is acting as leader of the opposition despondent that he didn’t even make it to the ballot. It’s not the first time this has happened. I’m not worried about pitch management and Entella will play their matches at the Comunale. I’m more concerned about the progress of the sales campaign. I wouldn’t want the search for a clash at all costs with the municipality of Chiavari to cover up a feeling of abandonment of the team”.