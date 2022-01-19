The President of the Sovereignty Council briefed the undersecretaries, whom he met on Wednesday evening at the Republican Palace, in the presence of the Vice-President of the Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, about the developments of the situation in the country and ways to get out of the current crisis, and listened to reports from the undersecretaries about the performance of their ministries during the last period.

The President of the Sovereignty Council directed the agents to pay attention to life requirements, reduce the burdens of living for citizens, adhere to institutionalization in the civil service, avoid partisan and regional polarization, and work in a team spirit to overcome the mistakes of the previous period.

Al-Burhan stressed the need to reveal those involved in the events, hold them accountable, and confront false media campaigns that are harmful to the security of the country, which are adopted by non-nationals.

Nasr El-Din Ahmed Mohamed, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, said in a press statement after the meeting, that the meeting ensured the need to work hard to get the country out of the unfortunate reality in which it is living and to impose state sovereignty until power is handed over to an elected government through fair elections.