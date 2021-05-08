The association carries out accompaniment work from an early age and provides occupational and training activities for adults THE TRUTH MURCIA. Saturday, 8 May 2021, 10:48



The Murcia Association for People with Down Syndrome, Assido, turns 40. It is the second oldest in Spain and has almost one hundred professionals and three centers that serve almost 400 families. The association carries out accompaniment work from the earliest ages and provides occupational and training activities for adults. It also keeps track of developments in schools, leisure, sports, job search and the development of autonomy in sheltered housing.

To commemorate this anniversary, the entity has prepared a series of activities under the motto ’40 years fulfilling dreams’. It includes a campaign with posters on street mupis, and on buses and trams. Its protagonists will be twelve faces of people with Down Syndrome of all ages.