The flood map keeps a project on the air whose stoppage generates expenses: “We lose aid and we have rented a place just opposite”
«A neighborhood cannot grow only based on housing; social and sports facilities are also needed”. Víctor Martínez, president of the Association for people with Down syndrome (Assido), made this reflection yesterday in relation to the problems that this organization is encountering when undertaking its main project.
#Assido #launches #cry #costs #caused #blockade #residence #Murcia
Leave a Reply