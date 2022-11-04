A quarter of a century has just passed the exhibition of paintings made by people with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities ‘Living Art’, which opened yesterday afternoon at the headquarters of the Official College of Architects of the Region of Murcia (Coamu ), located at Calle Jara Carrillo, 5, in Murcia. More than 100 works by 20 artists will be exhibited in this venue until November 30 and all of them can be purchased; The proceeds will be used to purchase materials for Assido’s artistic expression workshops. Organized by the Association for People with Down Syndrome (Assido), the exhibition can be visited from Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. «Art in Assido is part of our life, a tool of expression that transcends the barriers of disability; We have been creating and experimenting with the plastic arts for years and enjoying works that are surprising for their quality”, highlight the organizers.