Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – The Rotana Audio and Visual Corporation launched a new song a few hours ago by the Arab singer Assi El-Hillani, titled “Manen I Answer the Excuse”, composed by the lyrics and words of the poet Hussam Abdullah.

This is considered the first work to see the light in the artistic milieu of the poet Hussam Abdullah. The song is in the white Bedouin dialect that we used to hear from Assi, and the beginning says: Where do I answer the excuse?

The song was well received by the Arab public, as its lyrics were widely circulated on social media since the first hours of its release. It is distributed by Tony Saba, and the acoustic engineering process was handled by Mohamed Maghour, and the production is for Rotana.

It is noteworthy that Hussam Abdullah, a Jordanian poet residing in the United Arab Emirates, is currently preparing to prepare many artistic works, after his success in proving his talent and his different way of writing, which was one of the most important reasons that prompted the artist Asi Al-Hillani to compose this song.