For his birthday dinner, a restaurant visitor received a particularly mean message on his restaurant bill. At least that’s what it seems like.

Oregon – Sweet, cheeky or simply shockingly expensive: Restaurant goers keep sharing surprising bills online. After a hearty dinner, it can be worth taking a closer look at the bill – for both the guest and the waiter. One recently discovered this Waitress in the USA left a passive-aggressive tip “insider tip” on her visitor’s bill.

A Reddit user from the United States now shared a photo of his bill in the /pics subreddit. He writes, “My bill had a message for me.” When looking at it, it becomes clear that the user and his companion treated themselves to an extensive dinner of fried chicken, pasta carbonara, a cake, ice cream and “Lenalicious” (presumably a cocktail).

Restaurant bill: Guest insulted on their birthday?

This brings the total to $75, which includes a 10 percent birthday discount. Apparently everyone had a good time on their special day. It’s all the meaner that there’s an item on the bill that says “You are an a**hole” – which costs a whopping $15. Did the guest treat the waitress badly? Or maybe the food was sent back?

The answer can be found in the comments under the post. “Apparently that’s a cocktail too,” responds one user to the suggestion that the restaurant might simply have been angry that the guest took advantage of the birthday discount. And actually: like the news portal News18 According to reports, “You are an a**hole” is an alcoholic drink served in a restaurant in the US city of Beaverton, Oregon.

Cocktail name causes confusion on bill

The website GinRaiders even reveals that it is a cocktail made from gin, lime juice, honey, peach bitters and egg white that is actually called “You’re an Asshole, Mr. Burton”. Apparently the guest had already forgotten the name of the restaurant when the bill came and was initially quite angry, he admits in the comments on Reddit. “That really surprised me.”

Others joke, “I can be an asshole for $10” and “I honestly wish waitresses could charge fees like that.”