The series Race trim has sold more than 28 million copies as at 31 December 2022, for revenues exceeding 104 million euros (less than 4 euros per copy). Also revealed the release period of Assetto Corsa 2which has not yet been presented: spring of 2024. In short, there is still a year left to be able to play it.

The first Assetto Corsa was released in 2014, immediately becoming the reference point for enthusiasts of car racing simulators. Assetto Corsa Competizione followed in 2018.

This is certainly excellent news, which makes us particularly happy given that the development team of the series, Kunos Simulazioni, is Italian.

Now all that remains is to wait for the evolution of the series with a new generation title, hoping very much that it will maintain its simulation nature, so as to satisfy the enthusiasts.

If the revenues seem too low compared to the sales, consider that the data refer to the publisher 505 Games, which does not publish the first Assetto Corsa. Digital Bros acquired Kunos Simulazioni in 2017. Furthermore, there is also the availability of the titles of the series in some bundles to consider. So those revenues mostly refer to console versions from 2017 onwards.