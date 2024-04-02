Assetto Corsa Evo was officially announced by the Italian team Kunos Simulazioni, with a very short (and mysterious) teaser trailer which reveals the period of exit of the game, set for an unspecified 2024.

Digital Bros. had declared that Assetto Corsa 2 would be released after June 30, 2024, and the video below confirms it, although without adding any information on the project: in addition to a precise date, the reference platforms and launch methods are missing.

What we can deduce is that this new episode will be first and foremost an evolution compared to the previous onestherefore we can expect even more precise and rigorous simulation mechanics, as well as a technical sector of great impact.

Let's also assume that in 2024 we will see the official launch of Assetto Corsa Evo, but only in Early Access on Steam, as already happened with Assetto Corsa Competizione. At the end of that phase the title will probably also arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series