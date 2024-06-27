In the gaming world, some games dedicated to racing have written pages of history, marking an era for millions of enthusiasts who spent hours in front of the joysticks or their steering wheels dreaming of finding the sensations of the track on a screen.

Anyone who has followed this world knows how, over the years, video games dedicated to the world of racing have also made a huge step forward, not only from a graphics point of view, but also in terms of the sensations provided. For example, the tracks have started to be examined with special scanners, in order to faithfully give the player every bump, disconnection of the asphalt and characteristics of the curbs.

This was one of the characteristics that also accompanied the birth of the games in the Assetto Corsa series, which were seen at their debut as a potential revolution in the sector, thanks also to the improved sensations provided by the car and the many possibilities for adjusting the setup.

Since that distant 2014, the developers of Kunos Simulazioni have continued their work, reaping other satisfactions, such as the publication of “Assetto Corsa Competizione”, the official game of the GT World Challenge. Now, however, the time has come for the series to take another step, in that path towards the launch of Assetto Corsa EVO, of which the developers have just released the first images, also giving players the opportunity to add to their list wish the game on the Steam platform.

Like its predecessor, Assetto Corsa EVO will also include cars from different classes spanning years of automotive history. From road ones to classic ones, from hypercars to racing ones: each vehicle is meticulously reproduced thanks to KUNOS’ proprietary engine, which simulates its mechanical, electronic and aerodynamic performance. This level of detail, which has made the history of the series, ensures an even more authentic and engaging driving experience.

The new title in the series does not yet have a defined release date, but it is known that it should arrive on PC by the end of this year, and then make its debut on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles in the future. Announced at the beginning of April with a teaser that revealed only the name of the game, the developers have not yet released any particular information on the technical sector of the series, but the shots released by the publisher 505 Games and KUNOS Simulazioni have still revealed the first details.

In particular, the effectiveness and beauty of the graphics of the Italian project emerges, both on the cars and the tracks, thus offering an even more spectacular and immersive visual experience. Particular attention seems to have been paid above all to the lighting system, which gives depth and that sensation of photorealism to the surfaces, with great care reserved for wet scenarios, where it is difficult to give the player conditions that can make the rain seem convincing.

Assetto Corsa EVO, as described by the developers, aims to redefine the driving simulator genre, offering a next-generation game that not only exploits the potential of the new consoles, but is also able to involve the player on a graphic and technical level, as well as in terms of structure and mechanics, like never before.

Undoubtedly, a great deal of work will have been carried out on the physics engine that drives the game, which should allow even more precise reactions to be expressed based on the weather and track conditions, the characteristics of each individual car and the degradation of the tyres, providing even more details. closer to reality.

For those who want to add Assetto Corsa EVO to their wish list, now it is The official page on Steam is available awaiting launch.