Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games announce that the DLC GT2 Pack For Assetto Corsa Competizione is available, and presents it with the launch trailer below which shows some of the new content introduced with the additional package, which also arrives accompanied by the launch of the GT Racing Bundle.

These are new cars and an additional circuit that expand the contents of Assetto Corsa Competizione in an interesting way, with elements that expand the GT aspect of the driving simulation.

The video published on the occasion of the launch of the package, it gives a glimpse of some of the features introduced with this new DLC and with the connected bundle which can now be purchased.