Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games announce that the DLC GT2 Pack For Assetto Corsa Competizione is available, and presents it with the launch trailer below which shows some of the new content introduced with the additional package, which also arrives accompanied by the launch of the GT Racing Bundle.
These are new cars and an additional circuit that expand the contents of Assetto Corsa Competizione in an interesting way, with elements that expand the GT aspect of the driving simulation.
The video published on the occasion of the launch of the package, it gives a glimpse of some of the features introduced with this new DLC and with the connected bundle which can now be purchased.
New content and a rich package
The GT2 Pack adds to the game's content six new cars:
- KTM X-Bow GT2
- Porsche 935
- Maserati GT2
- Mercedes-AMG GT2
- Audi R8 LMS GT2
- Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Evo
As for the new circuit, it is a faithful reproduction of the Red Bull Ringwhich can now be raced within the Kunos driving simulation.
Furthermore, players can now purchase the new ACC + GT Racing Bundle, a very rich package that includes the base game Assetto Corsa Competizione and the following DLCs:
- ACC-2020GT World Challenge Pack
- ACC-British GT Pack
- ACC-GT4 Pack
- ACC-Intercontinental GT Pack
- ACC-2023 GT World Challenge Pack
- ACC -GT2 Pack
