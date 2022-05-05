The car simulation and racing video game celebrates Lamborghini’s The Real Race 2022.

Kunos Simulazioni’s driving title has been on the market for several years and has become a benchmark for car simulation and a huge sales success. However, if you haven’t tried Assetto Corsa Competizione yet and you’re a PC gamer, this weekend you have no excuse to burn the wheels, because will be available for free on Steam to celebrate Lamborghini’s The Real Race 2022.

Play Assetto Corsa Competizione for free

From today, Thursday May 5, until next Sunday May 8 at 23:00 (peninsular time), you can enjoy Assetto Corsa Competizione for free. This free weekend arrives accompanied by succulent offers for those who conquer their curves, with 60% off the base game and many of its bundles of content.

You’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the game and decide if you’re convinced, because the offers in the game and its DLC will be available until May 16 at 20:00 (peninsular time). The latest edition of The Real Race will include the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 for Assetto Corsa Competizione (ACC), as part of the DLC Challengers Pack.

The Real Race 2022 tournament will feature a accumulated prize of 15,000 euros and will allow participants to compete to become the next Official Lamborghini eSports Driver. Any Assetto Corsa Competizione player over the age of 16 can compete on PC by registering through the website of Lamborghini Sports.

