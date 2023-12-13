Assetto Corsa Competizione has now received a new update that introduces the cross-play between PS5 and Xbox Series. This is obviously a completely free update that all owners of the game can download from today.
A has also been published dedicated trailer which you can see below.
The video shows a blue car and a green car “having a race.” Obviously the two cars represent respectively PlayStation and Xbox
The announcement of KUNOS Simulazioni
Through an official press release, the developer KUNOS Simulazioni explained that Cross-play will be available in all online modesincluding casual and quick multiplayer races, hour-long competitions on Server Competitions, and custom races in Private Leagues.
Finally, the team shares these words: “Assetto Corsa Competizione maintains its commitment to continuous support of the Community with many free and paid updates, introducing new circuits, new cars and new aesthetic customization options to make the gaming experience even more satisfying .”
Recall that in March 2023 it was revealed that the series has sold more than 28 million copies and that a sequel is arriving in 2024.
