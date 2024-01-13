Aris Vasilakosone of the most important figures behind the development of Assetto Corsa Competizionehas left Kunos Simulations: this was announced by the now former head of the Vehicle Research and Development division of the Italian studio.
It is not known whether Vasilakos' departure is linked or not to the layoffs announced by Digital Bros. for 30% of its workforce. In the video you find below, the developer simply says that he has resigned his decisions resignation “after fifteen extraordinary and incredible years” at Kunos.
“I will never be able to express my feelings and gratitude towards this company,” Vasilakos said, claiming that the team it helped him grow and to become the professional he believes he is today.
No problem for Kunos Simulazioni?
In his farewell message, Aris Vasilakos was keen to point out that Kunos Simulazioni is in excellent health and “he's working on the most amazing racing simulation content you've ever seen. Trust me when I say that 2024 is going to be incredible. You'll be amazed at what comes out.”
That's not all: Vasilakos and the team have worked together in order to create a series of simulation models that can somehow compensate for his absence for the studio's next projects, waiting for a possible equally capable replacement.
Aris's is however a goodbye to the world of driving gamesafter twenty years of experience: from now on he will work on a very ambitious production which however belongs to a completely different genre, that of metaverses.
