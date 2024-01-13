Aris Vasilakosone of the most important figures behind the development of Assetto Corsa Competizionehas left Kunos Simulations: this was announced by the now former head of the Vehicle Research and Development division of the Italian studio.

It is not known whether Vasilakos' departure is linked or not to the layoffs announced by Digital Bros. for 30% of its workforce. In the video you find below, the developer simply says that he has resigned his decisions resignation “after fifteen extraordinary and incredible years” at Kunos.

“I will never be able to express my feelings and gratitude towards this company,” Vasilakos said, claiming that the team it helped him grow and to become the professional he believes he is today.