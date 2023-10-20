Assets seized from the mafia, former judge Silvana Saguto arrested. Her husband is also in handcuffs

As Adnkronos learns, the arrest of Silvana Saguto, the former President of the prevention measures section of the Court of Palermo, is underway. The now former magistrate, expelled from the judicial system, is in a clinic from where she is about to be discharged. Saguto will be taken to Pagliarelli prison. The sentence is enforceable for the parts confirmed by the Supreme Court last night even if the supreme judges ordered the annulment of other parts of the verdict. The arrest of Silvana Saguto’s husband, Lorenzo Caramma, is also underway, he was also convicted in the former judge’s so-called ‘magic circle’ trial.

Subscribe to the newsletter

