Berlin (dpa/Stats Perform)

Neymar, the star of French football club Paris Saint-Germain, did not suffer an ankle fracture in the match in which his team beat Lille, but he will wait for the result of another x-ray to see if he suffers from a knee ligament injury.

The Brazilian Neymar left on a stretcher early in the match that was held at the “Princes’ Park” stadium, after he suffered an injury to his right ankle. Paris Saint-Germain won the match 4/3 thanks to a wonderful goal from Lionel Messi from a free kick in stoppage time, but Neymar’s injury is a cause for concern, especially as the team awaits the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich, which is scheduled to be held on March 8. .

Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier indicated that Neymar, who made Mbappe’s first goal and scored the second goal, was suffering from a sprained ankle, which Saint-Germain has now confirmed.

However, additional x-rays will be needed to determine if there is any problem with the ligaments. And a medical update for Saint-Germain stated: “A victim of an ankle sprain during the match against Lille, Neymar underwent an MRI scan on Sunday.”

He added, “These x-rays did not reveal a fracture. A new evaluation of the ligaments will be done within the next 48 hours.”

Nuno Mendes also went out with an injury against Lille, as the Portuguese international player suffers from “slight inflammation of the internal ligament of the right knee.”

Like Neymar, the defender will undergo further examinations in the coming days to confirm the extent of his injury.