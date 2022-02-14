Oksana Polyakova, Deputy Director of the Apartment Leasing Department at INCOM-Nedvizhimost, assessed the risk of losing an apartment when renting it out. She noted that sometimes scammers negotiate the rental of housing directly with the owner, and not through an agency, after which they try to sell such property on forged documents, in particular, on a false power of attorney, transmits prime agency.

The realtor noted that such fraud is unlikely to succeed, since other documents are needed for the transaction. In any case, the real owner will identify the actions of intruders and prove their rights to the living space, she explained.

“But this whole story can bring a lot of trouble to the rightful owner – you will have to act in court, and this will require a lot of time and effort,” Polyakova added.

She recommended following several rules, first of all, do not give tenants documents on the ownership of real estate even for a while, let them see them only in their presence, so that tenants make sure that the apartment belongs to the landlord.

It is also necessary to record the passport data of residents, and in order to exclude any possibility of selling housing without the knowledge of the owner, it is necessary to file an application with Rosreestr to ban registration actions without his participation, the expert concluded.

Earlier, Russian tenants were warned about the possibility of losing their housing due to illegal rent. The potential risks of “gray” real estate hiring were assessed by realtor Oleg Bendrikov. According to the expert, only those tenants who have not concluded an agreement with the owners can be evicted from the apartment upon detection of violations.