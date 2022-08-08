Fiorentina does not intend to involve Alexander Kokorin in matches

Russian striker Alexander Kokorin will remain at Fiorentina until the winter. This is reported “RB Sport” citing a source in Italy.

According to the publication, the club have come to terms with the fact that the player will be impossible to sell in the summer, so they expect to part with him in the next transfer window. If there are no people willing to buy a football player, they will try to terminate the contract with him on mutually beneficial terms.

The source also assessed the prospects of Kokorin to play for Fiorentina this season. It is noted that the player will train individually, and the coaching staff does not intend to involve him in working with the main team. In this regard, the Russian will not appear on the field in the Violets matches. Previously, the player was not called to the pre-season training camp.

Kokorin joined Fiorentina in January 2021. The contract of the Russian with “violets” is calculated until June 2024. For the Italian team, the striker played 11 matches without scoring.