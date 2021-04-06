Xi Chinese President Xi Jinping at the National People’s Congress on March 11. CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS / Reuters

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have existed for half a century: China has always maintained that American democracy is full of holes; The United States has criticized Beijing’s abuses of power in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. What has changed? The forms. Now the pitfalls are not softened with protocol, on the contrary. A few days ago, delegations from both powers met in Alaska and it was an appetizer of where the shots are going to go from now on. “The United States is no longer entitled to speak to China from a position of strength,” snapped State Councilor Yang Jiechi. None of those poetic twists that the Chinese like so much in their speeches. Beijing has become assertive.

For Westerners, generally unable to decode Chinese lyricism, the reproaches are now much clearer. But it is important to see that in recent years Beijing has not only changed the tone. It challenges the entire framework of analysis. The Communist Party heats the internet within its borders with anonymous volunteers, celebrities spreading patriotic messages, and nationalist expatriates. Chinese diplomats are increasingly released on networks such as Twitter, censored in their country.

The atmosphere is very heated. In France, the aggressiveness against investigator Antoine Bondaz, who defended the trip of a French senator to Taiwan, has been scandalized. Everyone knows that for Beijing this is a red line because it does not recognize the island as a sovereign state. But Bondaz has not only been insulted trolls, but also the Chinese embassy, ​​which called him “petite frappe“, Something like” mindundi “. The new line is to attack without complexes.

In response to coordinated sanctions by the EU, the US, Canada and the UK over abuses against the Uighur minority in Xinjiang, Beijing has blacklisted European experts. Rifirrafes like these have been there before, and they will pass. But Beijing has changed its strategy. He no longer avoids talking about human rights. Now he insists on showing that there is another angle, another way of doing things. The CGTN’s English channel, China’s official television, recently aired a debate entitled “Defining human rights in different political systems.” It was a program designed for foreigners. In fact, they invited several who defended the Chinese position. That is, they are lifting many communities out of poverty, including the Uighurs in Xinjiang.

For Beijing it is key to underline that the US no longer represents the international order and that they are the practical alternative. His audience is not in Paris, Stockholm or Berlin. Think of all the countries, including some in Europe, where that speech is welcome.@anafuentesf