The defensive mixed fund leaves the competition behind. The timely recognition of trend changes is only one reason for success. By Jörg Billina

“It’s not just about increasing investors’ capital,” says Thomas Romig. “We see fund management as a sporting competition and want to do better than the competition.” The four-man investment team headed by Romig has succeeded in doing this in the current year. The defensive mixed fund Assenagon Multi Asset Conservative achieved an increase of almost nine percent. Comparable funds, on the other hand, show an average minus of two percent. But the fund, which was rated 1, proves its class even in quieter phases on the stock market. In the past three years it has increased by over 15 percent.

There are several reasons for the currently considerable lead in returns, timing is one of them. “Even before Corona infected the markets, we hardly recognized any upside potential and therefore reduced positions in the equity sector in a first step,” explains Romig. When the virus initially only sent China’s stock exchanges down, the proportion was further reduced. That saved the fund from major losses.

The investment professionals also got off to a good start at the time of their return. The trigger for the increase was the declaration by the US Federal Reserve on March 23 that it would pursue unlimited quantitative easing. The majority of market participants reacted with some delay. In contrast, the fund participated right from the start of the upward trend.

Management makes its investment decisions based on a variety of indicators. Interpreting these correctly and reacting decisively to them is another reason for the strong performance. The indicators include, among other things, technical analyzes, the development of raw material prices or the positioning of large active capital market participants. The fund is currently making full use of its possible equity quota of 40 percent. The positive stock market trend will probably continue for a while, explains Romig. “We don’t think that the central banks or the governments will be scaling back their economic support measures so quickly.”

However, the fund can adjust the quota quickly and flexibly to a changing market environment at any time. Romig therefore does not invest in individual stocks that can be difficult to sell in times of crisis. Instead, he uses actively managed funds such as the Berenberg European Micro Cap or derivatives such as the S&P 500 future. Depending on the market assessment, he sets the geographical focus. Europe currently accounts for eleven and the United States around ten percent of the funds. The emerging markets are weighted at 3.4 percent.

Highly motivated team



In the bond sector, Romig takes a calculated risk and is involved in Scandinavian high-yield bonds, among other things. Niche topics such as US mortgage loans are also used. Alternative investments are also used. These are long-short equity strategies that are less directly affected by developments on the capital markets. In addition, the fund may also gain exposure to asset-backed securities.

The Assenagon fund should continue to satisfy investors. “Achieving above-average returns with simultaneous risk control motivates us anew every day. We want to offer our customers a high-quality basic component for their investments,” says Romig.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE