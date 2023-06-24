The Moto3 pole goes to David Munoz, the first of his career. The Spaniard from KTM is the fourth youngest to do it (only Quartararo, Rins and Bulega younger than him). So for him she is the first, beautiful and overbearing. Obtained with the Assen record, in 1’41”181, despite the after-effects of a crash. And obtained almost like in the race, Munoz even overtook Jaume Masia on the outside of the corner. Second fastest was Honda’s Australian Joel Kelso who said: “I think I have a good chance for tomorrow’s race.” Excellent third Riccardo Rossi, Honda rider of Paolo Simoncelli’s team. “It’s a strange period, I come from the most difficult moment of my life. It was needed, it’s like a victory.” We needed this front row.