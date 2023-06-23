The Ducati VR46 rider is also the fastest in the afternoon: ahead of Martin, Miller and Bagnaia, who finds the rhythm. The two Aprilias are in the top ten, while Marc slips again and is 19th with the Honda

Massimo Brizzi – Milan

Marco Bezzecchi repeats himself; Pecco Bagnaia gets up; Marc Marquez stays at the bottom. The second session of Free of Dutch GP from the MotoGP issued these verdicts, together with the confirmations of Jorge Martin and Aprilia. Let’s go in order. Bezzecchi with the Ducati VR46 after topping out in the morning, he is also the best in P2: with a time of 1:32.063 he confirms himself in great shape and precedes a very solid Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) by 0.130 and Jack Miller’s Ktm (+0.155 ). Enter the 10 Bagnaiaafter a morning of difficulty and nervousness: Pecco places his Ducati in fourth place, 2 tenths behind Bez, ahead of Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia (+0.245) who confirms that he has a good feeling on this track. See also Neymar considers going to play in the MLS

marquez still down — Bad feelings, however, for Marc Marquezwhich is only 19th e falls once again with a Honda that doesn’t want to be competitive. For the Spaniard, a front lock is fatal to end up in the gravel of turn 3 and remain engrossed, leaning on the guard rail as in Germany, sadly observing the end of the session. For the record, the best of the bikes in Tokyo is that of Takaaki Nakkagami (Lcr): in 14th place.

the top 10 — The following enter the top-10: 6. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha, 0.278), good given the pain in his injured foot while jogging; 7. Aleix Espargaro (+0.345) with the second Aprilia; 8. Brad Binder (Ktm, 0.386) who comes back after closing the morning outside the ten; 9. Luca Marini (Ducati VR46) at 0.406s, whose good time was also canceled in the final stages, and 10. Alex Marquez on the Ducati Gresini (0.518s). See also F1 | Banco Santander is once again sponsor of Ferrari

late — Instead, rejected and forced to look for a place in Q2 through the ‘prequalification’ of Q1, among others, Johann Zarco, 11th with the Ducati Pramac, 88 thousandths from tenth place, and Enea Bastianini, 15th with the other Ducati of the Factory team. These are the positions of the other Italians: 16. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), 18. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini) and 20. Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia).