The chase continues

The Dutch Grand Prix in Assen it will be the first following the definition of the official Ducati pair for the next two years. Marc Marquez will be Francesco Bagnaia’s garage partner, Jorge Martin has signed with Aprilia, while Enea Bastianini will move to KTM. Bagnaia achieved a clean sweep at Mugello, placing himself just 18 points behind Jorge Martin in the Drivers’ standings. Below are the words of the bearers of the factory team of the Borgo Panigale company, which this year too will enjoy an internal derby to win the Riders’ title.

“After Mugello it was nice to have three weeks off to recover. I rested a bit, but above all I continued to train, also riding on the track with my Panigale V4S and then taking part in a Monster Energy event at Silverstone together with other riders. But now we’re back to getting serious and I’m happy to restart the season from Assen, one of my favorite tracks which I also have tattooed on my arm. In the last GPs we managed to work well and my feeling with the Desmosedici was excellent; I’m coming off two consecutive victories, three if we also count the Mugello Sprint, therefore, there are certainly the conditions to continue to do well. Let’s hope the weather is good and allows us to work consistently from the first session on Friday but, in any case, I’m ready to face the weekend in any condition“, he said Francesco Bagnaia.

“This long break was necessary, but now I really want to get back on track. After the good result obtained in the home race in Italy, I arrive in Holland motivated and recharged: I had never managed to get on the podium at Mugello in the past and I managed to do so this year despite still feeling like something is missing, it gives me hope for the next races. Compared to the past, this year I have been more consistent: we are working well and race after race we continue to grow. So I believe we are close to finding that explosiveness that we still lack, even if a step forward has been made. We will work hard from the first session on Friday to be able to fight for the top positions“, the forecasts of Enea Bastianini.