Ogura thanks

No one seemed to keep up with the pace of Fermin Aldegueryesterday author of the pole position with track record and today consistently ahead of everyone with an increasingly reassuring gap on the other two Boscoscuros of Ai Ogura and Sergio Garcia. This, however, until the Race Direction intervened with a long lap penalty for violating the track limitswith the subsequent return to the track in 3rd place which denied a victory that until then had been out of the question. For all this he thanks Ogura, with his second seasonal success after Catalunya, with Garcia 3rd and leading the world standings.

Race report

Aldeguer’s performance actually seemed error-free right from the start, despite a better start than Ogura. However, the one who really impressed at the start was Tony Arbolino, who moved up to second place in two laps, only to then return to sixth in the following lap behind the Spanish trio of Lopez, Garcia and Gonzalez. Over the first five laps, while Aldeguer stretched his lead over his pursuers, Garcia climbed up to second place, then overtaken by his teammate. The #54 of the SpeedUp team generated an advantage of over a second, but with the first warning signals coming from Race Direction about the track limits not being respected. Errors that were repeated on other occasions, up to the long lap penalty inflicted on the 14th lap, at a moment when the victory seemed almost safe.

The Spaniard paid for it two laps later, returning 3rd behind Ogura and Garcia. With 5 laps to go the challenge between the two MT Helmets team riders ignites which favors the return of Aldeguer. The latter, also thanks to an error by Garcia in turn 1, moved up to 2nd place and got even closer to the Japanese, who still managed to defend the leadership of the race until the checkered flag. Garcia can still console himself not only with the podium, but also with his role as leader of the championship standings, also strengthened by Joe Roberts’ absence at Assen.

Moto2 – GP d‘Holland 2024: order of arrival (top-15)