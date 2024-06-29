Boscoscuro hat-trick

The front row of the Dutch Grand Prix was entirely occupied by the Boscoscuro drivers, with Fermin Aldeguer absolute protagonist not only with the conquest of pole position, but also with the signing of the new record lap of the track. Impeccable performance from the Spaniard, who will start ahead of Ai Ogura and Sergio Garcia.

Q1: mockery for Foggia

Qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix began with the absence of Xavier Cardelus, declared unfit due to the fracture suffered in his right foot, as well as that of Joe Roberts, blocked by a fractured collarbone after the fall in pre-qualifying . He took care of achieving the best time in Q1 Albert Arenaswho stopped the clock on1:36.139, but the fight to access Q2 proved to be decidedly heated and fought right down to the end. Not surprisingly, the Spaniard finished alone 39 thousandths ahead of the Dutch Zonta van der Goorberghand at 96 on Senna Agius. 98, however, are those that separated the Gresini team rider from both Izan Guevara that gives Dennis Foggia, both authors of the same, identical time. The Spaniard, however, reached the 4th and final place valid for Q2 having equaled Foggia’s performance in the final, which thus relegated him to fifth position, exiting the fight for pole position.

Q2: Aldeguer sets the new record

However, numerous yellow flags were displayed during Q2, starting from the first minutes. Guevara, who crashed in turn 8 without any time recorded, will therefore be forced to start from 18th place, with other errors occurring subsequently which also excluded Chantra, Canet and Van der Goorbergh from the fight for pole position. Episodes which also directly hindered the fast laps of some drivers, with the Race Direction canceling some times due to the display of yellow flags. In all of this, the only one to have progressively improved his performance was Fermin Aldegueruntil establishing the new track record of 1:35.269 ahead of Ogura and Garcia. Arbolino was fifth, nervous in the final due to a mistake that did not allow him to improve his performance, with Celestino Vietti in ninth position.

Moto2 / Dutch GP 2024: starting grid (top 18 of Q2)