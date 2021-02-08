The bill extending the state of health emergency until June is back in the Assembly. The text will be submitted to deputies on Tuesday for final reading. At the end of last week, the right-wing majority in the Senate rejected it outright by adopting a preliminary question. “We have a united disagreement that (…), but this disagreement is very important. It relates to the capacity of Parliament to exercise the tightest possible control on behalf of the French over all reconfinement measures ”, justified Philippe Bas, LR rapporteur for the bill at the Luxembourg Palace. If the senators had, during a previous reading, reduced to May 3 the extension of the exceptional regime, they had above all added “That no containment measure can be extended beyond one month (…) without the prior authorization of Parliament”. Proposals rejected by the deputies who should therefore vote today on their initial version. J. H.