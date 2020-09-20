Highlights: Corona also to Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Agarwal

Assembly session is going to start in the state from 23 September

Earlier, the president of Uttarakhand BJP was found to be Corona positive

Dehradun

Corona infection has also been confirmed in Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Agarwal. He shared the investigation report on social media. He urged the people in contact in recent days to get their investigation done. In fact, the Assembly session is going to start in the state from September 23, but before this the Speaker of the Assembly has become Corona positive. Please tell that before this, the report of Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh also came positive. Due to infection, Indira Hridayesh was referred to Medanta from Doon.

In fact, Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party President Bansidhar Bhagat was found to be corona virus positive, after which Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal went into isolation on his behalf on Saturday.

Chief Minister Trivendra also self-isolated

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also self-isolated for three days. He took this step after a private security officer was found to be corona infected. The Chief Minister himself informed about this by tweeting. On Monday, the Chief Minister’s Economic Advisor Alok Bhatt was found to be corona infected.

So far, many honorable Corona

So far, many BJP leaders and Union ministers have been found to be corona virus positive. Eight Union ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah and Water Power Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are in this list. AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Meghwal and Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary have also been found infected. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, State Health Minister Anil Vij, Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta and two MLAs have also been found positive. Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, was also found to be Corona virus positive earlier this month.