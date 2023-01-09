The National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela will study the proposal to name a new National Electoral Council, replacing the previous one formed in 2021 which held the regional elections in November of that year.

Jorge Rodríguez, president of the parliament with a pro-government majority, said Monday that parliamentarians are evaluating the proposal, which was made to President Nicolás Maduro by several opponents.

In 2024, Venezuela will have presidential elections according to the constitutional mandate, so the opponents, mostly not aligned with the traditional opposition, hope to participate in the elections.

“In the round of conversations that President Maduro undertook with different sectors of the Venezuelan opposition (…), in some of these conversations, not a few, the proposal for the formation of a new CNE appeared,” said Rodríguez, who took office on January 5 as president of the legislature for the third year.

In Venezuela, the AN is the one who appoints the rectors of the electoral body, with the participation of political parties and civil society. This for a period of seven years.

A early December, the president of the anti-Chavista Alianza Lápiz party, Antonio Ecarri, He asked Maduro, after a meeting at the Miraflores presidential palace, for a meeting with the CNE to generate “institutional certainty and set an election date under the schedule established by the Constitution.”

On the other hand, David Uzcátegui, a member of the Fuerza Vecinal formation, asked the president for the possibility that Venezuelan migrants have the “opportunity and constitutional right” to vote in the presidential elections.

The current CNE has five rectors, three of them close to Chavismo and two to the opposition.

This appointment led to the sending of an Electoral Observation Mission of the Electoral Union (MOE-UE) for the regional and local elections held that year, the first sent in fifteen years by the community bloc to Venezuela.

Following these elections, the EOM-UE recommended, among other things, reinforcing the “separation of powers and confidence in the independence” of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), as well as strengthening the “punitive powers of the CNE through the introduction of a control system and sanctions

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT IN CARACASWith information from EFE