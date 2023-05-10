The Ecuadorian Congress approved this Tuesday to call President Guillermo Lasso to impeachment. The decision, according to the local press, was approved with 88 votes of parliamentarians.

With 117 assembly members present out of the 137 that make up the Chamber, the Ecuadorian Legislature voted on the report prepared by the Oversight Commission based on the evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution and the defense, on an alleged embezzlement (embezzlement) committed by the chief of State.

To activate the trial, the opposition needed 70 votes, since the report will be processed by the plenary session under article 142 of the Constitution, which entrusts the plenary session of the Assembly with knowledge of a law or a parliamentary procedure that could not be resolved. by legislative committees.

What’s next?

Now, Parliament must formally start the trial. If there were 92 votes in favor in the final ballot, Lasso would be automatically stripped of his presidential inauguration, as he is about to serve halfway through the four-year term to which he was elected in 2021.

In his place, the current vice president, Alfredo Borrero, should assume the leadership of the State, a man who during Lasso’s tenure has represented the State before different international organizations and has participated in the strategy to get out of the covid-19 pandemic.

If the necessary votes are not reached, the president would continue in office.

However, there would also be one last scenario, the most controversial as it is the so-called “cross death”. It is a constitutional figure that allows the president to dissolve the Assembly and anticipate the general elections, to govern temporarily through decrees until the moment of handing over the baton to his successor.

CARLOS JOSE REYES

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME

*With Efe