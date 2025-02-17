Andy and Lucas are again in the focus of the controversy after their Performance in the final of the Copa del Rey Basketball last Sunday, that social networks users have branded “neighborhood show”.

To criticism is added, once again, the asks about Andy’s physical change, which in recent months has been the subject of debate On countless occasions since, in August 2024, the musician published a video talking about the camera where his ‘new’ appearance was seen for the first time.

His new nose, fruit of a bad operation

In the viral images, Lucas appeared thinner and with a different appearance in his nose. Apparently, as explained months later the artist himself in El Hormiguero, He lost eleven kilos in eight weeks, and aesthetic surgery was performed.

“In life we ​​were born to do the things that I want. I did an aesthetic thing in my nose. I took my gauze, I didn’t put on creams … “And then I added that” I was ashamed. I have children, a mother who has given her an stroke … Things have been written on social networks that are Machiavellian, drug things … “.

After the operation, which resulted in a medical-aesthetic problem known as chair nose -A depression on the nasal bridge that gives sunk appearance-, Lucas claims to have lived a real hell: “May a woman come while with my children and make an ugly comment … something out of place … I broke.” “This is the face you are going to see for many months, I can’t do anything else.”





If the artist decides to solve this condition, You must undergo rhinoplasty to correct the responsible structure of nasal deformity. To do this, cartilage or bone grafts are used to restore the nasal structure and improve both respiratory and aesthetics function.