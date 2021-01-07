One year after Pergamino’s historic success, some 200 producers They concentrated again on the outskirts of the city now to claim for the stocks for corn exports decided by the Government and the general direction of the economy.

“In reality we had called this assembly, which brings together producers from all over this region, even before the announcement of the closure of corn exports”, He told Clarion Ariel Bianchi, a producer from Conesa. The meeting was held at the intersection of routes 188 and 32.

In the assembly, the producers decided support the strike called by the Liaison Table, which in practice implies a marketing halt between Monday and Wednesday of next week. “The idea is also make a vigil on the road during those three days”Added Bianchi.

The producers also agreed to ask the Liaison Board to do not raise the protest although the Government is reversing the temporary stocks of corn exports because there are many other demands.

“There is a lot of outrage among producers and not only because of the closure of corn exports but also because of the country’s direction and government management,” he explained to Clarion Raúl Victores, a historical director of the Rural Society of San Pedro.

The producers also agreed that corn in the domestic market should be marketed – once the strike is over – at the full price and without export rights, which leaves it at a value of $ 19,000 per ton.

A year ago, about 150 tractors took over the center of Pergamino to complain against the increase in retentions.

Exactly one year ago, the tractorazo that copped the center of Pergamino -with more than 150 tractors- it was called to protest against the increase in withholdings, the exchange rate split and to ask that the policy also make the adjustment. “Those three claims are still valid,” concluded Bianchi.