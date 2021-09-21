Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on the ghost Wahbi Khazri

Goal ! : Harold, what is your analysis of this match against Bordeaux?

Harold MOUKOUDI: We had a good first half, I think. There were good intentions. We had chances but it didn’t come back. Afterwards, in the second half, it was difficult with the weather conditions. It made the game very complicated. But that’s played on details and I made a mistake on the second Bordeaux goal. I am not shirking my responsibility.

ASSE remains 19th, it still has not won this season. Would the evil be deep?

I do not think so. I tell myself that we have the opportunities, so it might turn out. We have to be more efficient, that’s for sure. Me the first on this ball 2-2, even if I was unsuccessful since a puddle stopped the ball.

Isn’t the situation worrying?

We’re all a little worried. It’s normal. ASSE is out of place. But there is still some positive. These opportunities are auspicious.

“We saw last season that we were able to respond when we were not expected, in difficult times”

How are you approaching the upcoming calendar?

We are aware of the situation. We know that we must quickly take points. We intend to go get some in Monaco, to play a big game there. We saw last season that we were able to respond when we were not expected, in difficult times.

Is the group not marked?

The group is very focused. We are not defeated. We will be vindictive in the next matches.

How did you feel about this three-way defense?

I think it went pretty well. We were not often endangered. We had more chances than Bordeaux in any case.

What did you say to the Magic Fans at the final whistle?

They asked us not to let go. This is what we intend to do. We are the first to be disappointed by the situation.