ASSE supporters no longer know which way to dance. After the promising derby against OL on Sunday at Geoffroy-Guichard at the end of the 9th day of Ligue 1 (1-1), the latter saw a glimmer of hope for the maintenance in L1 but remain focused on the concrete facts . At the quarter of the season, ASSE is red lantern and has no victory in more than two months of activity. The time can therefore start to be long for anyone who loves the Loire club, as Patrick Guillou summed it up.

“The supporter of the Greens that I am suffers because he no longer recognizes the club and what made his DNA, explained the former defender of the Greens in Ouest France. I no longer recognize the popular side, where we say to ourselves that we are going to have guys who get high, that we win or lose but at least we will have given everything. Today, it is a club which, for two and a half years, has been vegetating and becoming indifferent. There is nothing worse than indifference. “

The calendar finally favorable to ASSE?

The good news for ASSE undoubtedly comes from the calendar, which seems more favorable on paper. Claude Puel will thus be able to take advantage of the international break to work for matches against RC Strasbourg, SCO d’Angers, FC Metz and even Clermont. A priori, formations that play in the same “League” as the Greens. More, in any case, than OM, OGC Nice or OL.

