As we know, a footballer needs a period equal to that of his unavailability to return to his best level. In the case of Zaydou Youssouf, who had knee surgery just six months after his arrival from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019, it will therefore have taken almost two years to become the player so promising again that the supporters of Saint-Etienne unfortunately have too little seen. But it was done during a great occasion, the derby against OL (1-1), so everything is forgiven.

The impression left by the ex-Girondin was very good and the statistics confirm this feeling. On EVCT, we learn that he touched 45 balls in 90 minutes and only lost 6 (even if one resulted in a Lyon goal refused by the VAR). He succeeded 88% of his passes (30 of 34, including 6 of 9 at long distance). He also won 5 out of 6 duels and succeeded in the 2 dribbles he attempted. He finally made an interception and countered an opponent’s strike. A real big match, against a leading opponent, in a sulphurous context. Bodes well for the rest of the season and good news for Claude Puel!