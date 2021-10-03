This Sunday evening (8:45 p.m. on Amazon Prime) is the 123rd derby between ASSE and OL in Geoffroy-Guichard. A derby which also marks the return of the public to the Saint-Etienne den. The opportunity to remember that the folklore of this match is also its stand entertainment. Thanks to our Icon Sport photo agency, we offer you a focus on the tifos that illuminate the passageways of the Chaudron, the Groupama Stadium but also the Gerland stadium …