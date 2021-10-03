Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Adao Carvalho, third shareholder of the Greens, breaks the silence

After the stories of the derby, a book published a few years ago, you have therefore decided with Sébastien Vuagnat to extend the story with a second book devoted to this so particular duel of French football.

CC: In the first book, we limited ourselves to the matches and the small and big stories that flow from them. We were focused on the field. This time, with Sébastien, the book is the fruit of our supporters’ memories. Those of two Lyon journalists, for whom the derby is above all else, and who tell what they have lived through their experiences, personal and professional.

Two Lyon supporters, it will not please the supporters of the Greens …

CC (Laughs) Possible, but once again, we are above all in love with the derby. Of this opposition that crosses the generations and occupies the minds of supporters and their families throughout the season. I am an OL supporter, I want my club to win of course. But I do not bathe in hysteria, have no animosity against the Stéphanois. For a good derby, you need two.

Don’t you find, precisely, that the antagonism between the supporters of the two camps has taken precedence, for years, over the sporting rivalry?

CC There have indeed been some stupid excesses in recent years. But limiting the derby to this kind of incident, I refuse. As far as I’m concerned, I have the same affection for Camille Ninel, OL scorer in the very first victory for Lyonnais at Sainté in the 1950s (1955), as for Georges Bereta. I condemn in the same way the morons who attacked him after leaving a derby as those who went to screw up the marriage of a Lyon supporter. Whether it’s Sébastien Vuagnat, or me, we put the derby above anything. We like, for example, to recount the goal against his camp of Sylvain Kastendeuch, one evening of Lyon hold-up in the cauldron, but also to dwell on Etienne Mendy’s double in 1994 during a victory for the Greens, 3 -0.

A victory against the course of the game, moreover …

CC Indeed. But for my part, I was very marked by the atmosphere that reigned that evening in Geoffroy-Guichard. There were not many people, however, (Editor’s note: 16,000 spectators), but the stadium was on fire.

Do you think that the derby still monopolizes the supporters of both camps?

CC Through the stories we tell, I have the feeling that it is. At the office, with the family, and throughout the region, the game fuels discussions. And we know that each player who arrives in one of the two clubs is immediately put in the scent. The two meetings of the season are up for grabs, it is not even negotiable.

Same consideration among the players?

CC Go ask Caqueret, Cherki or even Lopes if they don’t want to win them! And it is necessarily the same answer for all those who are in the training centers of the two camps. They are fed this rivalry. So indeed, today there are fewer local players in each team, Loïc Perrin was an exception that has now disappeared. We cannot say that for OL or ASSE, it is THE game of the year, but the players remain very, very attached to this regional supremacy.

What is your prognosis for the two meetings this season?

CC As I had the chance to meet Claude Puel in the past, and I really like this gentleman for his convictions and his desire to fight with his ideas, I would say a draw in Sainté next weekend. In addition, it could allow the Greens to start their season and start in the right direction with less complicated matches. As for the return derby, I see a victory for OL.

If you had to choose two players to illustrate the derby, one from each side?

CC The two names I gave you recently: Camille Ninel for OL and Georges Bereta for Sainté. They are two exceptional people for whom I have immense esteem. Their history, their career, is also the derby. And above all, it must last, that it remains timeless.

