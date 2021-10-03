This Sunday evening, Olympique Lyonnais thought to push AS Saint-Etienne into the crisis by winning in the derby of the Ligue 1. But the VAR and Mr. Letexier involuntarily caused the return of the Greens.

For more than 70 minutes, the Rhone club had the game in hand. After the opening of the score of Houssem Aouar (42nd), author of a very good derby, OL were closer to 2-0 than to an equalization of ASSE. But before the start of the last quarter of play, the meeting turned to facts of the game. Author of a hand outside his area during a duel with Bouanga, Anthony Lopes was first expelled by Mr. Letexier (74th), after viewing the VAR. A video refereeing that was going to make Les Gones rage once again at the very end of the game.

François Letexier rages the Lyonnais



Since it was by going to see the screen at the edge of the lawn, after a hand from Denayer on a header from Krasso in the 94th minute of play, that the referee whistled a penalty to the Forez club. A gift that Khazri did not miss (95th) to allow his team to snatch a point in this colorful derby. Anyway, the arbitration of François Letexier is likely to tick the Lyonnais. Because between the red of Lopes, the penalty in added time and the goals denied to Aouar (2nd), Shaqiri (44th) and Toko Ekambi (47th), the man in yellow was still the big player in this evening.

Already criticized by Jean-Michel Aulas, and in particular in December 2018 after a draw in Montpellier, where Fekir could have obtained a penalty, Letexier could once again have his ears whistling in the Rhône over the next few hours … In any case , on social networks, the Gones are having a great time to dismantle the French referee, even if in terms of the rules, there were no obvious errors as was the case with another referee during the last PSG-OL.



François Letexier becomes the first referee to whistle 6 penalties against the@OL in @ Ligue1UberEats during the first 12 matches he officiated with the Lyon club in the elite under @JM_Aulas. @PSSportsFR #ASSEOL – Football Stats (@Statsdufoot) October 3, 2021

The VAR and Letexier.

I wish to know how Jason can do otherwise in an aerial duel with a headshot at close range. – David Barbet (@davidbarbet) October 3, 2021